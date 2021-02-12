Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce $28.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $37.20 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $82.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $108.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $116.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $216.15 million, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after acquiring an additional 175,926 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $49,038,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,052 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,633,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EB opened at $17.13 on Friday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

