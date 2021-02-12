Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.51 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $4,490,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.