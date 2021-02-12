Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post $418.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.00 million and the lowest is $395.00 million. PTC posted sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $146.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 119.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $90,243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

