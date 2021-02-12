Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,634. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

