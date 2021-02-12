Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $50.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,379 shares of company stock worth $13,757,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

