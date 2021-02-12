Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $210,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $980,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anterix by 68.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Anterix by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Anterix by 106.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Anterix by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

