Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.43 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post sales of $78.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.46 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $73.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $289.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $290.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $314.52 million, with estimates ranging from $311.54 million to $317.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

LINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

