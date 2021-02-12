Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $60.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.16 billion. McKesson reported sales of $58.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $239.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $250.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $253.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

McKesson stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.02.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

