Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. SJW Group also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In related news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SJW Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

