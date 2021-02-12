Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,543.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,439.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,683 shares of company stock valued at $70,710,092. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.