Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,596,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,340.33 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

