Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Knowles by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 193,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.95. 984,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

