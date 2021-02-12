Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $318.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $321.61.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

