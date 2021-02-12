Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $87.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $146.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $261.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $335.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.27 million to $394.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $883.48 million, with estimates ranging from $733.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $13,437,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.