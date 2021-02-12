Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $1.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

VMI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.84. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,367. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $224.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.