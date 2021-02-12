Zacks: Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 70,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 1,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.