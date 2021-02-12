Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Trading Up 449.5%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)’s stock price shot up 449.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

