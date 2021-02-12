Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €97.82 ($115.08) and last traded at €97.94 ($115.22). 292,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €98.40 ($115.76).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.92.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

