Zap (ZAP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $840,823.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a total market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $840,823.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.01103869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.60 or 0.05721882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027457 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019422 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

