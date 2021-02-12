Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Zebra Technologies worth $48,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $470.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $477.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.44.

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.