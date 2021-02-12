Zeepin Achieves Market Capitalization of $230,066.71 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $230,066.71 and approximately $58,838.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00291135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00101785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00088883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.89 or 1.02084235 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.