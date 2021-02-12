Zel Hits Market Cap of $4.67 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Zel has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $547,938.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00306525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00102984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,592,475 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

