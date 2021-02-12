Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $230,934.34 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inamarie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $214,481.40.

NYSE ZEN traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,464. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,376,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.