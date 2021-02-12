Zenfuse Achieves Market Cap of $6.81 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 77.7% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $990,309.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01099279 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.71 or 0.05823376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00020005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

Zenfuse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

