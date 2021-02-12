Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $17,495.09 and $533.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 87.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

