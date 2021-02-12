ZEON Achieves Market Cap of $25.03 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and $74,116.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.92 or 0.01109014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00057698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.92 or 0.05736564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027406 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019470 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

