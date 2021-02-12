Zetacoin Price Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $173,661.21 and $8,745.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,687.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.80 or 0.01211638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00491560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004653 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005815 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,418,264 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

