Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Z has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Z traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.67. 67,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $198.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $11,733,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,537,549.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,738 shares of company stock worth $59,742,139. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

