Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of Zimmer Biomet worth $58,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average is $145.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.