ZKSwap Market Capitalization Hits $218.85 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $218.85 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00005696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00080584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,082.45 or 1.00113503 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.