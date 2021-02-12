Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,796 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises approximately 2.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.23% of Zscaler worth $61,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,019. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $227.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -255.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,714.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.