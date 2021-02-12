ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

