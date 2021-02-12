Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 380 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 380 target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 406.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

