Zynga’s (ZNGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.62.

ZNGA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

