-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $128.69 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.