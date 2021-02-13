-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. Noble Financial boosted their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GEVO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 20,462,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,653,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.56.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

