-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIST remained flat at $$2.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.