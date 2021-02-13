-$0.07 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

WIFI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.