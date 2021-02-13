-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gogo.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $204,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,450 shares of company stock worth $8,356,914. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

