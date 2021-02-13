-$0.11 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $80.27. 381,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,756. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -49.86. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,772 shares of company stock worth $12,645,629.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

