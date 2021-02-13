-$0.12 EPS Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 56,674,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,214,500. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.