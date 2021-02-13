$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 944,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,385. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $197,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,413,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,917,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

