$0.15 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $814,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.