-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 612 shares of company stock valued at $4,182 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $621.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.