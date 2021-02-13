-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

OSW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 263,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. The company has a market capitalization of $751.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

