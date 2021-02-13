$0.24 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 181.1% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 229.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 3,203,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

