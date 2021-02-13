$0.25 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OPBK traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.23. 58,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,554. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.