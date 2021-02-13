$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. First Bank reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

FRBA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 56,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,536. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

