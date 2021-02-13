$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. First Bank reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.
FRBA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 56,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,536. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
