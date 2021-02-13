$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after buying an additional 861,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,923,000 after buying an additional 1,088,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

