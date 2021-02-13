$0.40 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. 45,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $429,665. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

